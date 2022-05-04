American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

