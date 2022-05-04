American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,919 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Erasca worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $14,854,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

