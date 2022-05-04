American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,967 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of EWTX stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Edgewise Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
