American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Interface worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $760.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.