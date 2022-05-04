American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 121,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAH stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

