American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Acushnet worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

