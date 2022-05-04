American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Hecla Mining worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

