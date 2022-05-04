American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,308 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.50% of SpartanNash worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $4,798,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

