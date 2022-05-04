American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 607.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 44.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of X stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

