American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

