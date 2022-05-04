American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,067,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,318,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

