American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20,707.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter.

SATS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

