American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,975 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.36.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.