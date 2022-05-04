American Century Companies Inc. Sells 555,948 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 555,948 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.