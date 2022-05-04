American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

