Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

