Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Appian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Appian stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 318,500 shares of company stock worth $16,610,925. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

