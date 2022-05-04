Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.57.

AZPN stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

