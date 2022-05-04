Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

