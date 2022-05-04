BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

