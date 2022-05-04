BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stake Trimmed by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP lowered its stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of BioSig Technologies worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.70. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,237.42% and a negative return on equity of 195.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

