Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

