BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

