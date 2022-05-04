Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $457.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.10 and a 200-day moving average of $468.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

