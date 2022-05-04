Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.