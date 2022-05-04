Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 105.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

