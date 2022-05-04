Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

