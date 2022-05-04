Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

