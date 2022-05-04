Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

