Capco Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 11.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,351,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

