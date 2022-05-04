Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

