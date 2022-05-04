Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.51% of Citi Trends worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

