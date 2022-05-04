Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.31 and its 200-day moving average is $310.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.