Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

