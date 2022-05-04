Corundum Group Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

