Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.