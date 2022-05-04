Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Enerplus worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

