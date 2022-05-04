Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

