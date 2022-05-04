Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

