Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,551 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NCR worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NCR by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NCR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NCR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NCR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 315.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

