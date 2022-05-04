eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

