Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

