Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGM stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

