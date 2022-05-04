Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.31 and its 200 day moving average is $310.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

