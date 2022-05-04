Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 258,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day moving average of $310.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.