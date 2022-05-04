GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

GSK stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

