Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1,255.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

