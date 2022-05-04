Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

NYSE HES opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

