IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of IDT worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDT by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

