iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 19,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,795,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 235,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 220,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.93 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.